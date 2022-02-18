State officials: Bird flu found at 3rd Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu has been found at a third commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says laboratory testing of a commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus.
The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
The previous two cases were in adjacent Dubois County. Pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as that in the previous cases and if the virus is highly pathogenic.
TOP STORIES: Dangerous new TikTok trend encourages teens to diagnose themselves with rare personality disorders | Delphi killings update: ISP says case could be solved in 3 years | Home health care provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages and damages | Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988 | Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't