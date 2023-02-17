West Baden Springs Hotel named one of 5 best resorts in U.S.

WEST BADEN SPRINGS — An Indiana hotel is being recognized nationally as a top five resort in the United States.

West Baden Springs Hotel landed on the Trips to Discover list of “The 15 Highest-Rated Resorts on TripAdvisor.”

West Baden Springs, located at 8670 W. State Rd. 56, is a prized possession of French Lick Resort.

The hotel was built in 1902 and was inspired by European architecture. Locals refer to the hotel as the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

Here you can find over 200 historic rooms, a 200-foot atrium, three golf courses, two spas and a casino. It is also located close to Hoosier National Forest.

West Baden Springs ranked No. 5 on the list.

Other hotels on the list include Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, Oregon, ranking at No. 1 and Prince Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii, ranking at No. 2.

You can read the full list of rankings here. According to Trips to Discover, they utilized TripAdvisor ratings to create their list.