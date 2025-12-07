'Tis the season of giving: WRTV team collects toys across the Indianapolis area for annual WRTV Toy Drive

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades, the WRTV Toy Drive has served tens of thousands of Hoosier families. For the 25th annual, the station partnered with the Salvation Army and stationed crews at three Kroger locations to collect donations aimed at bringing Christmas joy to local children.

Hundreds of toys — from Barbies to board games to soccer balls — quickly piled up during the 25th annual event.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

WRTV team collects toys across the Indianapolis area for annual WRTV Toy Drive

“It gives me a warm feeling to think of a kid opening a gift that maybe we picked out,” said the Sutherlins.

“We love bringing joy to these children’s faces,” said Suzanne Huntzinger, who has donated toys collected by her clinic at Athletico’s Castleton location for the last six years.

“If we can help someone else, we’re more than happy to do that,” added Mike Hammond.

WRTV staff spread out across Brownsburg, Fishers and Greenwood, bundling up outside the Kroger stores as they accepted donations from the community.

WRTV

“I think this is just a great way to serve our community,” said WRTV’s Griffin Gonzalez.

“It’s fun to have people come out and want to give, that’s always the best part of the holidays,” added WRTV’s Casey Zanowic.

Some of the most meaningful donations came from children themselves.

“I donated a bunch of toys to kids around the world that want them,” said eight-year-old Kaz Doyle.

Others returned, making the annual year of giving a tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for several years,” said the Sutherlins.

“I just think of the smile and the joy on these kids' faces when they get these cool toys, this is the sixth year we’ve done it,” Huntzinger added.

WRTV

For some donors, the effort carried deeply personal significance.

“I am doing toys for tots for my son,” said Laura Hamby. “He was murdered in 2024, so I’m trying to do this for him.”

“They can see what giving is all about, not just receiving,” added the Tuttle Family, who own Patchmasters Indianapolis. They brought their two young kids to help donate.

After hours of collecting, volunteers loaded up the toys, which will go to the Salvation Army to help provide gifts under the tree for more than 5,000 Hoosier children.

When asked about the importance of the annual drive, Salvation Army Major Malinda O’Neil said, “It’s very beneficial to us; it will help fill the toy shop so as parents are coming through to select toys for their kiddos, they’ll be able to find that perfect gift.”

If you missed Saturday’s big toy collection, there are still ways to donate.