Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Ukrainian refugees along Polish border

Provided/Samaritan's Purse
Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on Thursday visited Ukraine to meet refugees crossing the border into Poland amid attacks by Russian armed forces.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 10, 2022
He joined staff with Samaritan's Purse, a North Carolina-based evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, as they helped set up medical operations and relief distributions.

“I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Pence. I’m grateful for their support of the Ukrainian people and that they took the time to encourage our staff who are serving on the ground,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We need to continue to pray for Ukraine and pray for peace.”

The organization has staff serving in Ukraine, Poland and Moldova.

It recently opened a medical clinic near a train station in Lviv, Ukraine where they're also setting up an Emergency Field Hospital. It's expected to open this weekend.

On Friday, the organization will start operating a mobile medical clinic in Moldova. It's located at a stadium where it says already thousands of refugees have already come for help.

It also plans to make a third airlift of a 747-cargo plane loaded with more emergency relief supplies.

Samaritan's purse said it has helped more than 11,000 people in need in Poland, Romania and Moldova by providing food, water, hygiene kits and winter clothing.

