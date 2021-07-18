Watch
Haiti faces uncertain future as mourning first lady returns

In this handout photo released by Haiti's Secretary of State for Communication, Haiti's first lady Martine Moise, wearing a bullet proof vest and her right arm in a sling, arrives at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Martine Moise, the wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise, who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. (Haiti's Secretary of State for Communication Photo/via AP)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 18, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s political future is growing murkier after the surprise return of first lady Martine Moïse, who was released from a hospital in Miami where she was treated for injuries following an attack in which the president was assassinated.

Some experts were surprised at how quickly Martine Moïse reappeared in Haiti afer the July 7 slaying of President Jovenel Moïse and questioned whether she plans to become involved in the country’s politics.

Martine did not make any public statements after she descended a private jet on Saturday.

