Hoosiers travel to Maui with Red Cross to help victims of wildfires

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Hoosiers have been deployed to Maui to help with wildfire relief efforts through the American Red Cross.

Thousands have been evacuated and over 100 people have died after a massive wildfire tore through the Hawaiian resort town of Lahaina.

Daryl Moore, Rose Droddy, Dalton Ogden and Bert Fitzgerald were deployed this week, joining four Indiana Region responders in Maui.

The Red Cross says they are working with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to transition displaced residents from emergency shelters to hotels.

Red Cross disaster workers are at hotel emergency lodging sites to keep people updated on disaster recovery services, according to the organization.

For more information on the Red Cross' work in Maui, click here.

You can also visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.