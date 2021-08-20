Watch
Judge tells prison to seize Nassar's money for victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered the government to take money from the prison account of a former Michigan sports doctor who owes about $58,000 to victims of his child pornography crimes.

Larry Nassar has received about $13,000 in deposits since 2018, including $2,000 in federal stimulus checks. But Nassar has paid only $300 toward court-ordered financial penalties and nothing to his victims.

In a court filing, Nassar says he had received “gifts” from “third parties.”

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

