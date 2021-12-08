Watch
Preliminary hearing for 3 charged in duck boat accident

Michael Thomas
<p>A Ride The Ducks World War II DUKW boat is seen at Ride The Ducks on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. </p>
Posted at 6:55 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 18:55:25-05

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men charged after a tourist boat sank and killed 17 people in Missouri in 2018, including nine people from Indianapolis, are in state court for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case will proceed.

The men each face 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Kenneth McKee was the captain of the duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake near Branson. He also faces 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The other men charged are Curtis Lanham, the general manager of Ride the Ducks in Branson, and Charles Baltzell, who was a manager on duty.

Prosecutors say the boat was sent onto the lake despite warnings that a storm was coming.

Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed.

