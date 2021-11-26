USS Indianapolis survivor Adolfo “Harpo” Celaya has died

The official media page for the USS Indianapolis says Adolfo “Harpo” Celaya died Thursday. He was one of the youngest crew members to survive the sinking.

Celaya was one of 316 people who survived the sinking of the ship in 1945. 1,194 crew members and one passenger were on board.

He served in the Navy from 1944-1946, according to The Library of Congress' Veterans History Project.

"Those lucky enough to spend time with Harpo loved his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Even till the end he made us laugh, and was always there to remind us to 'mantente fuerte' (stay strong)," the page wrote on Facebook.

Edgar Harrell, the last surviving Marine of the USS Indianapolis sinking, died in May 2021 at the age of 96.

There are now only three surviving crew members from the USS Indianapolis tragedy.

