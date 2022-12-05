Watch Now
Brown County State Park named one of the top 10 most beautiful state parks in America

Brown County State Park.PNG
Photo by: Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
A view of Brown County State Park.
Brown County State Park.PNG
Posted at 5:09 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 17:09:43-05

BROWN COUNTY — Brown County State Park ranked No. 6 on a list of America’s most beautiful state parks.

According to a Travel Lens study, Brown County State Park received aesthetic reviews of 56.98% based on Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity and Google search data.

Based on their research, Brown County State Park received 86 total Yelp reviews, 42 “beautiful” reviews, one “stunning review, six “breathtaking” reviews and 49 total aesthetic reviews.

Brown County State Park.jpg
Brown County State Park

Brown County State Park also ranked No. 13 for Most Instagrammed State Parks with a total of 75,328 posts.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness in Michigan came in first place for the most beautiful state park with an overall aesthetic review of 88.98% and came in first place for the state parks growing in popularity.

Read more about the list of the most beautiful state parks here.

