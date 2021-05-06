Community comes together after teens killed on way to Hamilton Heights prom

KOKOMO — A community continues to come together after the tragic loss of two teens, Kalen Hart and Lendon Byram, as they drove to the Hamilton Heights High School prom Saturday night.

Tom Trine, co-owner of Elite Banquet and Conference Center in Kokomo, where the prom was set to take place Saturday, said he heard of the accident just before he started preparing the dinner for the prom.

Immediately he said he asked what he could do to help.

On Saturday night, Trine recalled some administrators stepping in, students came by and vendors like the D.J., stayed in an effort to be there for one another and see how they could help the larger community.

When the school called Trine and his team earlier this week, he said they asked him how much they owed him for the venue and such. Trine said the question took him by surprise and said before they could finish asking the question, he told them it is all taken care of.

“I couldn’t imagine as a father what that would be like. I mean I just absolutely couldn’t imagine. You try to think of what people would say, how they would feel, but it’s just impossible. I don’t think you could do it and would ever want to do it,” Trine said. “When the tragedy took place, it was just, literally what can we do to help and when the school called and said what do we need to do and there was only one answer, and that was what can we do to help you?”

Assistant Principal of Hamilton Heights High School, Whitney Gray, said in a Facebook post the bill was several thousand dollars. She reflected on it all writing in part in a Facebook post, “I’m convinced, now more than ever, that kindness and empathy will change the world.”

Gray said she is beyond grateful and thankful for the continued community support during this time.

“I’m convinced, now more than ever, that kindness and empathy will change the world. I have been so inspired and humbled by the complete outpouring and support I (and we as a school) have felt,” Gray wrote.

Kalen Hart's funeral is scheduled for this Friday at 10 a.m. at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center in Noblesville. Visitation is this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Lendon Byram’s visitation is Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cicero Christian Church. His funeral will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same church.

Official statement from Dr. Derek Arrowood, Superintendent, Hamilton Heights School Corporation: