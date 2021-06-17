Community reacts after 15-year-old shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy.

It happened Tuesday night on Ellis Drive. The teenager has been identified as Keleante Brewer.

Friends of his tell WRTV he was walking to the store after playing basketball when the shooting happened.

“I found out the next morning. I woke up and checked my phone and I just broke down crying,” Shon Coke said. Coke said he has known Brewer for years.

“Ever since I met him he was always fun. He liked playing basketball, he liked music, he liked rapping a lot,” Coke recalled. “He was a fun person, laughing, goofy… he's gone too soon.”

Brewer was a student at James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy.

“It's hard on our kids to bury a classmate who was not doing anything other than walking to play basketball,” Principal Nicole Fama said.

She said school leaders worked to comfort students and community members on Wednesday.

“It is incredibly difficult to try to explain to people why this continues to happen. Why it appears to just be a little bit of normalcy at this point and that is incredibly disheartening,” Fama explained.

Fama said she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt Brewer.

"His mom did everything you want a parent to do. She had him in the right activities, he was a good student, she didn't miss an event at school… but unfortunately that area continues to be a problem for violence.”

That violence is now taking a toll on the whole community as teenagers now mourn the loss of their friend.

“It’s sad. Gun violence is terrible. There are kids dying. I hear about kids dying more than adults from gun violence,” Coke said.

