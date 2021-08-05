COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS — The resurgence of COVID-19 is testing healthcare workers all over again. Hospitalizations are rising and those who work to protect our health are on the front lines as the Delta variant causes the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Right now, COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at levels that we haven't seen since May with more than 900 COVID-19 patients across all Indiana hospitals. Although that's still much lower than where we were back in the November, December, and January months.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan shares the stories of local healthcare workers and explains what they need you to know.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.