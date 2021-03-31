East side church not letting pandemic keep them from celebrating Easter

INDIANAPOLIS — Around this time last year churches everywhere were forced to go virtual as pandemic restrictions ramped up. This year things are better but not back to normal. As we get ready for Easter weekend, a lot of festivities and some Easter egg hunts are still canceled.

At New Direction Church they are holding an Easter Extravaganza.

Last year, the church did a drive-thru Easter. Around that time a lot of things were going virtual.

This year, New Direction Church will be giving away bikes and food to families and over 2,000 bags of candy. There’s also a petting zoo for children. Children will have the chance to win prizes such as video games and tablets. There will also be live entertainment.

The goal is to make sure everyone has a great Easter and they hope as people continue to get vaccinated, they'll be able to get back to how things used to be before the pandemic.

"We will have registration for vaccinations here on-site, there may be a surprise we may even have vaccinations available. for people on that day,” said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr.

All of the fun kicks off around Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m.

