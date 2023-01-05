Father of man shot outside Castleton Square Mall shares feelings of grief, shock

INDIANAPOLIS — A local pastor says his son is the man who survived a double shooting outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday night.

Eddie Smith Sr. says his son was shot four times in the leg.

"[I'm feeling] a myriad of emotions: anger, grief, shock," Smith told WRTV's Nicole Griffin. "These are some of the things that you just don't expect to happen ... to get that news, your heart just drops."

Michael Mason Jr., 16, died in the shooting. Smith says his son mentored Mason.

Smith Sr. said his son and two others were leaving the mall and walked up to a car identical to their own.

"When the young man started to pull at the back door, my son said he noticed that that wasn't his car," Smith Sr. said. "So he said, 'Hey, this, that's not my car.'.. Immediately somebody started shooting at them from our inside of a car outside of a car shooting in them."

Smith Sr. said hearing the grief from the family over what appears to be a mistake is difficult.

"Michael Mason Jr. was 16 years old. A life of promise cut down for something stupid," Smith said. "Listening to the grief and the wailing from his family — it pierces your soul."

Smith says his son is in stable condition but has a long road to recovery ahead. He has already had multiple surgeries and will need more.