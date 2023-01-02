Fortville fire damages local Bonsai restaurant and other nearby businesses

VERNON COUNTY – A fire in Fortville caused damage to a Bonsai restaurant and other businesses in the area on New Year's Eve.

At 11:32 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Vernon County Fire Department responded to the area of South Main Street in Fortville for smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the Bonsai Restaurant on 18 South Main Street.

Crews were able to enter the business and extinguish the fire quickly, however surrounding businesses including a music lesson store and a gun store suffered from smoke damage.

The VTFD is investigating the fire at this time and additional information will be provided as it is available.