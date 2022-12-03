Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project

FRANKLIN— A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

"I think it is kind of important to do nice things for people and not expect a lot of stuff back," Baker said. "They have a hard job so I figured it would be easier they could get more help. They probably deal with a lot of people all day that aren't really appreciative of what they do."

The goal is to make sure deputies have blankets in their vehicles to hand out to anyone in need, such as someone involved in a crash, or a fire and people who are displaced and have to wait outside.

The blankets help keep people warm and comfort them.

Baker said he was hoary to give back by donating dozens of blankets.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they can always use blankets. If you're interested in donating, they say to call them to schedule a drop off.

Major Andy Fisher handed blankets out Friday.

"We're people too and we want them to be comfortable and our main goal in every situation is to try to help people," Fisher said. "Bringing a smile to someone's face when they don't expect to get a smile from us."

