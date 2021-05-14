Haircuts helping community outreach: Group offers free haircuts for kids Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Community outreach group, V.O.I.C.E.S Corp., is offering free haircuts to kids on Saturday at Fresh & Faded Barbershop, located on the city’s northwest side. The effort is a way to connect with youth in the community and to help a local business.

Owner, Ajay Fowler, said the skill is one he’s been perfecting for years.

"I've been doing this since I was a kid,” Fowler explained.

Since COVID-19 hit, Fowler’s shop has been a little quieter with fewer customers coming through.

"Normally at 8 or 9 in the morning it would be filled up, Fowler explained.

On Saturday, the shop will be packed with kids whose haircuts will be paid for by V.O.I.C.E.S. Corp.

"We are an art based program, we work with youth that are system impact and give them various different options on things they can do to stay off the streets," Aaron Green, Director of Street Outreach said.

Fowler said he's happy for the business and glad to be able to give back to his community in a way he can relate to.

"I was a troubled kid so I like to see the kids get on the right path because they can,” Fowler said.

"The event is kind of twofold it's for the community but it's also for the barbers because we know covid has really effected everybody across the board,” Trey Wright, Chief Operating Officer for V.O.I.C.E.S. Corp. said.

"In our communities barbershops are the staple so what we wanted to do is instead of just say what resources we have we're going to bring the resources to the community,” Green said. "We assist kids out of juvenile we get them integrated back into the community, help them get their GED, help them get jobs just open their minds to different things to where they are at in the community."

Haircuts will be offered at Fresh & Faded Barber Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. To register, text Aaron Green at 317-413-4388.