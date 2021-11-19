Watch
Health Department preparing for possible booster shot approval

People filled the Madison County Health Department today to get booster shots. Alyssa Donovan reports.
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 11:12 PM, Nov 18, 2021
MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Health Department lobby was busy Thursday as people lined up to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Pfizer is expected to be granted federal approval Friday for booster shots for all adults. Moderna resubmitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for adults 18 and older.

The department says it is preparing for an influx of people once the booster shots are approved, but they are ready. The clinic currently gives out 70-100 shots every day.

More pediatric vaccine doses are also now available.

