How authorities are working to solve fatal hit-and-run incidents in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The message is simple for drivers in Indianapolis.

“Here in the city of Indianapolis you are required by law to stop for an accident,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

And the pain is all too real for Sylvia King.

More than eight years ago King lost her son Nicholas in a traumatic brain injury that he suffered in a hit and run crash.

“Nicholas got hit on High School Road and the result of it was a massive traumatic brain injury, it was July 22, 2014 when he got hit,” Sylvia King said.

Over the weekend – at least two people lost their lives after being killed in hit and run crashes --- in these incidents like King’s – both drivers didn’t stay on the scene.

If you decide to flee the scene of an accident, especially if somebody has been injured or hurt it considered a serious crime,” Burris said.

The driver who hit Sylvia King’s son didn’t stay on the scene either.

“I think that’s the part that it made it worse, just leaving him there by himself, that makes it a little bit harder,” King said.

The City of Indianapolis is working to hopefully make roads a lot safer.

“This team will look at it from an engineering perspective after any sort of police or criminal investigation,” Ben Easley, the Chief Communications Officer for Indianapolis DPW said.

The city recently created a Fatal Crash Review Team that will make recommendations to Indy DPW about what kind of infrastructure upgrades need to be made after each deadly crash.

“Now we got those locations that we can go get outside federal funding often to make the upgrades that we know need to happen,” Ben Easley, the Chief Communications Officer for Indianapolis DPW said.

