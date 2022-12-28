How to try and get reimbursed amid Southwest cancelations

The travel nightmare isn't over for passengers, especially those flying Southwest Airlines.
Since Monday they've canceled more than 8,000 flights.
Southwest's website says, "We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation."
Rebook, Refund, and Compensation
- Rebook or request a refund for your flight.
- Southwest customers who scheduled to fly through Jan. 2 can rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of original travel date between previously booked cities.
- Flights can be rebooked on their website or by phone 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
- Refunds can be requested by filling out an online form
- You can submit receipts for consideration of reimbursement if impacted by cancelations or “significant delay” between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2
TIPS FOR CANCELED OR DELAYED FLIGHTS
- If an airline cancels your flight, or if there’s a “significant delay,” you’re entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- Whether you are entitled to a refund for a delay depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances, according to the DOT.
- If you decide to rebook but you’re experiencing delays, check your airline’s policy.
- Some airlines may offer hotel or meal vouchers even if it’s not required by law.
- Airlines are more likely to help you out with vouchers if the problem is mechanical or staffing related rather than weather.
- Do your research and be nice, but persistent.
- Many airlines are waiving change fees if you can travel after the winter storm has passed.
- To avoid getting stranded at the airport, check your flight’s status on the airline’s app before leaving the house.
- Click here to learn more about your rights when a flight is canceled or delayed