'I can’t be the only one who wants these babies to quit killing each other': Community reacts to double homicide on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of an east side community are calling for change after a Tuesday morning shooting.

“I can’t be the only one who wants these babies to quit killing each other,” Frances Brown, a resident on the east side of Indianapolis said.

Brown has a strong message after Tuesday morning's shooting.

“Bullets don’t have eyes, they will cut through these thin walls and hit these kids and me too,” Brown said.

Two men were found dead, and one man is in critical condition after they were shot around 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Caroline Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“They got to put them guns down, figure it out. But them guns ain’t it,” Brown added.

Officers were originally called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired after multiple 911 calls, Young said.

“I’m tired of hearing about the gunshots," Brown said. "(And) hearing about the bodies falling. Y’all it's got to stop. All of this has got to stop,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Reverend Charles Harrison says that six former members of the Ten Point Coalition will be back on the streets starting this weekend.

“We are going to extend a little more on the far east side and maybe help out again on 38th and Post," Harrison said.

It’s all in an effort to put an end to the ongoing violence.

“They believe that they can help,” Harrison said.