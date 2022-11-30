Watch Now
Indiana ranks among worst states for lung cancer, why early detection is key

Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the last day of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

A new report from the American Lung Association details Indiana being ranked 44th in the nation for the rate of new cases of lung cancer.

As highlighted in the 2022 state of lung cancer report, early detection is key.

In Indiana, 7.1% of those at high risk are screened and Black Hoosiers are least likely to be diagnosed early.

The Indiana chapter of the American Lung Association is hoping to better these numbers by offering insight to Hoosiers and through legislation.

Their hope with legislation is:

  • Increasing funding for tobacco prevention programs
  • Raise the cigarette tax
  • Radon testing and mitigation

Currently, 14.2 million Americans meet the US Preventive Services Task Force guidelines for screening.

Under these guidelines, a person is eligible for lung cancer screening if they are between 50-80 years of age, have a 20-pack-year history (one pack/day for 20 years, two packs/day for 10 years) and are a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years.

Find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org.

