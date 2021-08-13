Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Indy expert on 'twindemic' possibility: 'We could end up in trouble'

Expert discusses the realities of a 'twindemic'.
items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports. We're digging deeper to the rise in COVID cases. We're talking to healthcare professionals about why this is all happening, what's next and what to expect.
Posted at 1:31 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 01:31:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As flu season nears, questions are starting on the possibility of a ‘twindemic’ or a bad flu season colliding with a peak in COVID-19 cases.

Experts say it is unclear they know exactly what will happen.

“We’re hoping that again, these measures, wearing masks, staying physically distant — will help protect us from a ‘twindemic’ as you say, or at least from a bad flu season,” Thomas Duszynski, Director of Epidemiology Education at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, said.

So, what happens if the public doesn't follow those measures?

"I think we could end up in trouble to be honest, I think that you know, having COVID and influenza at the same time is possible, co-infections are possible. And, you know, we could expect to see hospitalizations to increase. We would expect to see more people have to be admitted into the intensive care unit, and maybe unfortunately mortality increasing as well,” he said.

Experts not only recommend the influenza vaccine, but suggest getting it earlier in the season rather than later. The flu vaccine also takes about two weeks to gain protection.

RELATED | Indiana reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st since since January

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.