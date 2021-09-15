Irvington community wants answers as they mourn the loss of child hit by car

INDIANAPOLIS — People who live in the Irvington community are looking for answers and mourning the loss of an elementary student who killed after being hit by a car.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Ritter Avenue. Police said the child, a crossing guard and another adult were all struck.

The child has been identified as Hannah Crutchfield, 7.

A memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and candles were placed outside of George W. Julian School 57. Those who live in the area say speeding and distracted driving has been an issue there for a while.

"My son is a student at the school and he's a walker, and it could've easily been one of us, you know?" Laverne Coleman said. "This crash should have never happened."

Coleman brought her 11-year-old son to the site before adding flowers to the growing memorial.

"A lot of times those lights flash and people just zoom through even though it is a school, so it is just heartbreaking," Coleman added.

Others who live in the area say they see the same thing.

"I've been by this intersection quite a few times and I've seen potential instances where yesterday could've happened several times over," Jason Hunt said. "I hate to use the phrase 'I'm not shocked' but I see how people drive through here. It's a drag race and you do see a lot of road rage."

Hunt said something needs to be done to increase the safety for children and pedestrians.

"Speed bumps, foot patrols. I don't know what it would take, but this is not isolated," Hunt said. "I definitely have seen mothers grab their children for dear life, narrowly escaping what happened yesterday."

Greenwood resident, Diana Armstrong agrees, calling on drivers to slow down. She brought a chair to place at the makeshift memorial.

"Please don't let another one of these days come about. Please don't. Please pay attention to the law. 25 miles down here, let's get it enforced right now," Armstrong said. "No other life should be lost. No other family should be grieving. No other student should be missing somebody in their classroom and that empty chair is a reminder of the student we lost yesterday that should be in there today."

Neighborhood residents have planned a vigil for Wednesday night.