Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Legal action taken against ending unemployment benefits

Federal funding is set to end on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. During the pandemic, benefits for the unemployed were certainly different than normal, as the state and nation saw massive numbers of people without jobs. Now, there is a legal challenge against Gov. Holcomb's decision to end extensive unemployment insurance benefits.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 22:06:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — During the pandemic, benefits for the unemployed were starkly different than normal, and rightly so, as the state and the nation saw massive numbers of people without jobs.

And now, there is a legal challenge against Gov. Holcomb's decision to end extended unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports as we look at this piece by piece. Here's what this legal move means: Gov. Holcomb announced in May that Indiana would stop providing federal COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits effective June 19.

He said he believed there were enough open, good paying jobs in Indiana to justify ending a $300 weekly federal add-on among other benefits.

Two legal organizations have filed for preliminary injunction which would allow people to receive benefits while the case continues. Lawyers have cited a study that found cutting benefits would affect more than 286,000 people and would result in a forfeiture of $1.5 billion by the state.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

RELATED | Lawsuit challenges Holcomb's decision to end federal unemployment benefits

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.