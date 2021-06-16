Legal action taken against ending unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — During the pandemic, benefits for the unemployed were starkly different than normal, and rightly so, as the state and the nation saw massive numbers of people without jobs.

And now, there is a legal challenge against Gov. Holcomb's decision to end extended unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports as we look at this piece by piece. Here's what this legal move means: Gov. Holcomb announced in May that Indiana would stop providing federal COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits effective June 19.

He said he believed there were enough open, good paying jobs in Indiana to justify ending a $300 weekly federal add-on among other benefits.

Two legal organizations have filed for preliminary injunction which would allow people to receive benefits while the case continues. Lawyers have cited a study that found cutting benefits would affect more than 286,000 people and would result in a forfeiture of $1.5 billion by the state.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

RELATED | Lawsuit challenges Holcomb's decision to end federal unemployment benefits