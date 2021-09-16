Local hospital resources stretched thin

INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the pandemic, concerns about shortages of ICU beds and ventilators has been top of mind.

In fact, right now, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows only about 18% of Indiana's ICU beds are available. Meanwhile, 64% of the state's ventilators are available.

One Indianapolis nurse spoke with WRTV and said this is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic he sees the lack of ICU beds becoming a major issue. His hospital and others across central Indiana have been overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports on how these facilities are running out of beds and running out of resources.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.