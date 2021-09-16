Watch
Local hospital resources stretched thin

Concerns about shortages of ICU beds and ventilators has been top of mind throughout the pandemic.
WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the pandemic, concerns about shortages of ICU beds and ventilators has been top of mind.

In fact, right now, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows only about 18% of Indiana's ICU beds are available. Meanwhile, 64% of the state's ventilators are available.

One Indianapolis nurse spoke with WRTV and said this is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic he sees the lack of ICU beds becoming a major issue. His hospital and others across central Indiana have been overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports on how these facilities are running out of beds and running out of resources.

