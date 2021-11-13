Local teenager partners with grassroots organization to keep children warm

ZIONSVILLE — A teenager is helping keep the community warm by partnering with a local grassroots organization to gather coats for children in need.

In October, the organization Creating a New Society asked for help ahead of its seventh annual coat giveaway. The goal was to give away more than 500 coats.

13-year-old Evie Prucka says she saw Creating A New Society's plea for coat donations on WRTV.

She wanted to help, so she put a bin outside her home so people in the area could donate.

"We wanted to volunteer as a family and then we saw this news story and we decided we should do this," said Prucka.

Gathering 500 to 600 coats for children up to 17 wasn't easy this year for Creating A New Society.

Vice President Nicole Glass says the pandemic played a role and their coat racks and hangers were stolen, forcing them to start from scratch.

"When they heard about that need, right away my kids were like I feel like this is something we can help with," said Sandy Prucka.

The Prucka family saw our story, contacted the society and then Evie got creative.

"We made a poster," she said.

She shared her poster in the Zionsville neighborhood and community Facebook page with her address letting people know a bin was on their front porch ready for coat donations.

"We had 43 coats," she said.

She dropped those 43 coats off to the organization on Friday. The bin is still outside her home just in case more people want to donate.

Her passion to serve children in the area puts a smile on Glass's face.

"I can't think of any other word than grateful. The fact they were able to see our story and decide to make a change and unify because that's actually what it's all about. Ralph and myself even started this to come together and the type of changes we can make," said Glass.

All hands were on deck as they worked to get ready for the big giveaway Saturday.

"It helped a lot of kids be warm for the winter and I think it's really important," said Evie.

"It takes everybody to create a new society," said Glass.

The doors open at the John Boner Center at 2236 E. 10th St. door #2 Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will open until the last coat is given out.

Glass also thanks other community members for their donations.

Covid protocols will be in place.

