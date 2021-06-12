Mari Hulman George estate auction begins

TERRE HAUTE — Hundreds of people turned out on Friday to try and take home a piece of Indiana's racing history. Mari Hulman George led the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for years and passed away in 2018.

On Friday, the auction of her estate began at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in Terre Haute and there are all kinds of treasures from many aspects of her life and family's business interests.

WRTV's Marc Mullins reports and WRTV's photojournalist Shea Goodpaster shares some of the sights and sounds from Friday's fasted paced auction action.

