INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, you have a chance to get your hands on some history from a prominent racing family that made the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the racing capital of the world!

All you need to do is make a quick drive on I-70, bring some cash or a charge card and be on the lookout for treasures from the vast estate of Mary Hulman George, the daughter of longtime track owner, Tony Hulman.

WRTV's Marc Mullins reports.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.