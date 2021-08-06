Watch
Mayor Hogsett says public safety in Indianapolis is top priority

This year Indianapolis is on track to have the most homicides in its history. Police and city leaders are working to stop the gun violence.
Posted at 2:04 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 02:04:43-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indianapolis is on track to have the most homicides in its history.

There have been 160 homicides in Indianapolis so far in 2021. At this point last year, there had been 134 homicides and by August 5, 2019, there had been 93 homicides.

Police and city leaders are working to stop the gun violence.

