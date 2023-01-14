Mayor of Bloomington releases statement after IU student stabbed

BLOOMINGTON – The mayor of Bloomington released a statement regarding the IU student who was stabbed due to her race Wednesday.

An 18-year-old IU student was stabbed on Wednesday on a Bloomington city bus by a 56-year-old woman.

According to court documents, the 56-year-old woman, Billie Davis attacked the student because of her Asian descent.

Mayor John Hamilton released a statement Saturday afternoon about the incident.

Following the brutal attack of a member of our community, I want to state categorically that here in the city of Bloomington we deplore any form of racism and discrimination, especially hate based violence. This behavior is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.



I appreciate the quick response of a witness to the crime who helped police locate and identify the suspect along with the Bloomington Police Department and the Indiana University community of care for embracing the victim and providing appropriate support as she goes through this terrible ordeal.



We know when a racially motivated incident like this resonates throughout the community, it can leave us feeling less safe. We stand with the Asian community and all who feel threatened by this event. Our staff will continue to do all we can for the victim and the larger community.



Bloomington is a relatively safe place but we are not immune to issues with which our entire nation is dealing. This senseless incident is a reminder that we should all look out for each other, be aware of our surroundings and seek to combat racism and prejudice in all its forms wherever and whenever we encounter it.



Mayor John Hamilton

PREVIOUS: 'We're numb': IU students react to recent anti-Asian violence in Bloomington (wrtv.com)

