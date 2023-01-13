IU student stabbed on city bus in Bloomington due to race, court docs allege

BLOOMINGTON — A stabbing that left an 18-year-old Indiana University student hospitalized on Wednesday was racially-charged, according to court documents.

Court records show that 56-year-old Billie Davis stabbed a teenage woman as she exited a city bus in Bloomington on Wednesday because of her Asian decent.

Davis told police she stabbed the woman multiple times in the head with a folding knife, because it “would be one less person to blow up our country.”

The incident reportedly occurred on 4th Street near B-Line Trail.

Police said the alleged attacker had fled before they arrived, but another passenger followed the suspect and helped officers track her down.

In surveillance video, Davis can be seen stabbing the woman seven times.

WRTV confirmed the teenager as a student of Indiana University through the IU Directory.