Meet the Indianapolis Coffee guide, the man trying to connect you to Indy's coffee scene

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s in a cup of coffee?

In a literal sense, Scott Soltys-Curry’s cup is just black. No cream. No sugar.

“I tend to like brighter, fruitier, more citrusy coffees," Soltys-Curry said. He and his husband spend over $5,000 a year.

Coffee is also the vehicle for something deeper.

“Discovering local coffee helped me fall in love with Indy," the 33-year-old said.

Human connection, learning something new, compassion and understanding for your neighbor — all experienced in local coffee shops.

”They are community and cultural hubs in every city. They are our third places. It’s not home, it’s not work, it’s a place we can go where we can let our guard down and we can relax where we don’t have a responsibility and we just go to connect," Soltys-Curry said.

Soltys-Curry works a full-time job in the tech industry, but he has a side gig as the Indianapolis Coffee Guide — a self-given moniker and name of his popular Instagram and website, which he started in 2016.

“I couldn’t find a guide of all the local coffee shops, so I just made one," Soltys-Curry said.

His goal was simple: create a resource for Hoosiers to explore the city and support its over 50 local coffee shops and roasters.

“Indianapolis Coffee Guide has shown me a lot. I’m not from here. I moved here in 2020," Barista, Luke Speers said.

The Guide helped Speers navigate his new life in Indy.

“I saw his page and I looked up all the coffee shops, because he’s got the directory," Speers said.

In 2019, Soltys-Curry took his passion to the next level.

“It was a dream of mine to print a magazine and the coffee guide and the local coffee community kind of like, it was two dreams coming together. It just made sense," he said.

He’s the founder of the magazine Batch — what he calls a love letter to the Indianapolis coffee scene.

The publication employs over 30 local writers, photographers, and artists for each issue.

The second edition was released in November.

“It’s for anyone. We strive to have the magazine reflect that. When we’re selecting staff, we want a wide range of voices from different backgrounds," Soltys-Curry said.

Something barista Jody Galadriel Friend says the local scene needs more of.

“There’s not a whole lot that can be really revolutionized as far as the product of coffee, but I’ve seen the community join together, especially since Batch first premiered. There’s a lot more camaraderie," Friend said.

A lot goes into the behind-the-scenes of the publication of Batch.

Soltys-Curry works with six to seven Indianapolis-based businesses, which sponsor the cost of printing 1,000 copies an edition.

Each copy of the magazine costs $16 and all the profits pay the staff’s wages.

He estimates the whole operation costs roughly $15,000.

“I could have never imagined the response that we’ve gotten. Indy’s just welcomed me with open arms and my experience is not unique. They open their arms to everybody," he said.

To learn more about Batch and Indianapolis Coffee Guide, click here.