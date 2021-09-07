Watch
Mother of teen shot, killed on Labor Day fights for answers

Courtesy: Shondra Castro
ross mitchell
Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:18:39-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has seen a surge in deadly violence over the past four days. There have been 19 people shot since Friday. Six of whom have died.

One of the youngest victims during the Labor Day weekend violence was just 17 years old. Police and his mother say he was playing curb ball in the street with his younger brother when he was shot and killed.

RELATED | IMPD: Teen shot while playing curb ball with brother dies

His family identified him as Ross Mitchell.

“He liked to play basketball. He was in the house a lot. He didn’t hang out on the streets. I’m a pretty strict mom, I try to keep him inside so something like this doesn’t happen,” Shonda Castro, Ross's mother said. “I was home. I was in the shower. I heard the gunshots here out front. I came running out. My son was laying on the porch trying to breathe. He was shot in the heart."

The shooting happened on her birthday, and it was all caught on camera.

IMPD released surveillance video of a suspect walking down the alley and they're working to identify the person in the video.

“The guy came up around the bush and shot him, shot him in his chest and killed him. Killed my son dead in front of my house,” Castro said. “He was getting ready to go to the military. He was in the Excel Center so he can get his credits and be done with school so he can get to the military. I was trying to hurry up and get them to the military before something like this happened."

Now she says she will continue to fight for answers and justice for her son.

