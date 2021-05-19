New housing project on city's east side aims to help people who have experienced homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — A new housing project on Indy's east side is in the final stages of construction.

The building, called Pando Aspen Grove of Community Heights, will house young people between the ages of 18 and 24 who have experienced homelessness.

The project is specifically aimed at those who have been involved in the child welfare system or foster care.

"They are in a system that is supposed to care for them but then when they turn 18 and some cases 21 if they have what is called collaborative care which is something DCS can do. It all ends. It just ends,” Barbara Walters, the Director of Strategy and Innovation with Lutheran Child and Family Services said.

The project, which is expected to be completed by early June, has 30 one-bedroom units. Each unit is fully furnished and comes with utensils and cooking supplies.; everything a young person needs to get started on a life of independence.

There is also a food pantry on-site, laundry and common areas. Staff will be at the building as well, and peer support mentors will be there to help guide those living in the complex in the next steps of their adult lives.

"Our project, in particular, has a special focus and priority for referrals for those who have been involved in the child welfare system or foster care,” Walters said.

The project was paid for by low-income housing tax credits and a housing trust fund grant from the Indiana Housing and Development Corporation.

Lutheran Child and Family Services is still working to raise funds for additional services. They are holding a walk, run and bike event on Saturday, May 22 at White River State Park. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Pando.

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m.