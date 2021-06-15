One Hoosier student remains in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Hoosiers were among 209 students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Now, after the quarterfinal round of the competition, only one Hoosier remains.

Yena Park of Bloomington, Pritikaa Biswas of Carmel and Ishan Ramrakhiani of Roanoke made it to the quarterfinals. Park missed her last word and Biswas missed her multiple choice word meaning question.

Ramrakhiani will now advance to the semifinals which will air on June 27th at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Twelve spellers misspelled words in the quarterfinal round tying for the rank of 31st place.

Now, 30 spellers will move on to the semifinals.

Every round leading up to the finals will be virtual, due to the pandemic. WRTV spoke to Park before the quarterfinals.

"Since it's virtual it feels like there is a lot less stress on me because when I was doing it live there was a lot of people and they were right next to me and I could see them all there were seats in the audience and I can see them I got a little stressed out about that," Park said.

Despite not making it all the way to the finals, Biswas said she was happy to compete in her last year of eligibility. "This is probably one of my biggest dream since third grade and it's super exciting to go back to Scripps one more time."

Ten to 12 students will move on the finals in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

RELATED | Burris Laboratory student prepares for Scripps National Spelling Bee; Park Tudor 8th grader to represent central Indiana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee