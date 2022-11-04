'Our issues are more human than they are a location in the city': combating crime through solutions

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis organization says one of the solutions to slowing down crime – is giving people the things they need like housing and food.

That’s why organizations like PACE and restaurants like Q’s Quisine are working to help give people the resources they need like healthy options for food and counseling.

Quinetta Jones opened her own restaurant Qui's Quisine in February because she saw a need in her community for healthy food as well as other reasons.

“I knew that when I was searching for fresh fruits and vegetables it was either a grocery if there was one around or there just wasn’t one,” Jones said.

Jones says her restaurant is in the middle of a food desert.

The Indianapolis Community Food Access Coalition calls Indianapolis one of the worst cities in America for food deserts. They say more than 208,000 Hoosiers live in a food desert.

PACE says it provides resources like relapse prevention groups and counseling.

“We service individuals that have been engaged in any way with the justice system,” Gina Fears, Assistant Director of Recovery and Community Services at PACE said.

Its location in the Martindale-Brightwood area has been serving the area for the last 15 years.

“Our issues are more human than they are a location in the city,” Fears concluded.

If you want to learn more about PACE click here.