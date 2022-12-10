Party for Socialism and Liberation announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.

Dr. Gabriel Morley’s decline of the CEO position at the library was a win for the party, but PSL is unsatisfied with the library’s decision to appoint a different CEO than the one they have requested, Nichelle Hayes.

Nichelle M. Hayes, founding director of the Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC), has been serving as interim CEO since March of 2022 and is described as ‘the people’s candidate’ by PSL.

“In an immediate victory for the people, Morley declined the offer on the very next day. Yet the Board has still not appointed Hayes and indicated they will conduct an entirely new search for CEO,” PSL said.

“It is clear that the library board explicitly disrespected the people of Indianapolis and ignored the consensus in the community that Hayes should be our library leader,” PSL stated.

Not only does PSL wish for Nichelle Hayes to be the CEO, but they also want to create an entirely new board.

“But the struggle isn’t over yet! Just like we mobilized to oust the former CEO Jackie Nytes, and just like we organized to oust Morley, we can act to get the people’s candidate in: Nichelle Hayes,” PSL stated. “The workers and community hold the real power, and if we exercise it, we can not only reverse this decision, but create a new board that truly represents the people of this city.”

PSL will meet at the front steps of the Central Library on Monday. Dec.12 at 5:30 pm.

“Join us on the front steps of the Central Library to make it clear that we won’t stand for this! We demand that the IndyPL Board immediately install Hayes as CEO, that Salinas resign, and that we create a new Library Board that truly represents the people,” PSL said.

Visit IndyLiberationCenter.org for more information.

