Plainfield home catches fire after fireworks mishap

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield family is safe after their home caught fire late Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 when fire crews with the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Parker Avenue.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and the back of the house had caught on fire.

Crews were able to control the flames in about 15 minutes, and it was determined that the fire was started in a trash bin placed up against the back of the house.

Used fireworks were placed in the trash bin, which started the fire and flames had caught the siding of the home.

Thankfully, six children and two adults safely escaped.

“Anytime you are going to do that we suggest soaking fireworks down and then leaving them soaking in water or putting them in a container away from a building or structure or anything to limit the fire hazard,” Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson said.

This was not the only fireworks-related fire.

In Bargersville, a firework went the wrong way and flew into a garage in the Saddle Club North neighborhood. The flames were quickly extinguished by a neighbor. That person was checked out for smoke inhalation.

“There was a lot more residential commercial fireworks over the last couple years due to the climate and the pandemic and everything people are confined to home and enjoying that more or don’t want to get out and see the crowds,” Anderson said.

Anderson recommends for those still planning to set off fireworks in the coming weeks, try to do so outside of neighborhood areas.

“We recommend doing that in a less densely populated area, find an open field,” Anderson added.