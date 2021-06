INDIANAPOLIS — As more people are getting their COVID-19 vaccines and cities across the country are loosening mask mandates, there is a small downside you may have experienced yourself: The common cold.

It's back. Pandemic hygiene habits like wearing face masks, social distancing and constant sanitizing was not only helping keep us safe from COVID-19, but experts say it played a part in decreasing cases of the common cold.

