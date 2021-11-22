Single mother loses everything in Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 25 to 30 tenants are displaced after a fire blazed through a north side apartment building Saturday evening, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

"Everything I got is gone," Christina Lopez said.

This isn't the first fire at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex to put families out of a home.

A maintenance man said they believe the fire started near a hot water heater and spread. He said this is the seventh fire at this complex this year.

"I was taking a nap with the baby after we ate and the girls said they smell fire. The neighbors were screaming fire," Lopez said.

Lopez is a single mother. She just moved her family to Lakeside Pointe at Nora in July. She was heartbroken as she watched everything they own go up in flames.

"I just got a car and it just broke down and the motor went out last week and I just bought all the food for Thanksgiving and it's gone because there is no electricity and everything is covered in water," Lopez said. "Everything we have left is damaged by water, smoke or installation."

She went back to her upstairs apartment unit Sunday to try and salvage clothes for her four children but everything was ruined.

"So, I went out and bought them each an outfit today and the baby didn't have any shoes. I couldn't find his shoes they were covered in drywall," Lopez said.

To make matters worse, it's the holiday season.

"I was already worried about before the fire so I don't know," she said. "I don't know what's going to happen. I need somewhere to live because they don't have enough vacant apartments for everyone that's been displaced. They only have three vacant units."

Lakeside at Nora Apartment Complex has had several fires this year.

"While it was happening everyone was just like again! I can't believe this is happening again," Lopez said. "Some of the neighbors that were helping me, they had to move to the side we were at because their houses had burned or lived next door and had to move."

The building next to David Rim's former unit caught on fire in April, which displaced 16 people, according to IFD.

"They cleaned it up but they didn't really put anything back. It causes issues with heating and especially with the heating," Rim said.

WRTV footage inside the building Sunday shows a lot of work still needs to be done.

The clubhouse also burned down this year, which Rim said, impacted the on-site laundry mat.

"So, when you put in rent and it's included with these amenities it's harder for them to attract and keep the tenants, which is why I made the decision to move out," Rim said.

As the Lopez family is forced to start over, they say any support from the community will be a blessing.

"I'd appreciate any help they can give me right now just worried about having Thanksgiving, Christmas or where we are going to go," Lopez said.

She said her family barely has any food, clothes, or a place to stay. If you'd like to help call Lopez at 317-517-4875.

There were no reported injuries in Saturday's fire.

The problematic apartment complex's owners were sued by the Indiana State Attorney General's Office in July.

The lawsuit accuses Aloft Management LLC and Fox Lake AFH LLC of dangerous and unlawful conditions that endanger the health and welfare of thousands of it's residents.

WRTV has been investigating Lakeside Pointe at Nora for years uncovering unlivable conditions.