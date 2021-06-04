Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Syringe Exchange Program in Scott County to end

Concerns are being raised about aftermath.
items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Closing down a syringe exchange program in a southern Indiana county and the impact it could have on our area.
Posted at 12:42 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 00:54:15-04

SCOTT COUNTY — The closing down of a syringe exchange program in a southern Indiana county means it could have an impact in central Indiana.

Back in 2015, an outbreak in Scott County made national headlines; it was an HIV outbreak, and to combat it, the syringe exchange program was put in place and it has been working for the last six years. But now, it's coming to an end.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports on why this impending closure has top health officials sounding the alarm.

Watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.