Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Task Force is making progress on violent crimes in Indianapolis

The Task Force focuses on "shots fired" calls in Indy.
items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports. Indianapolis is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not all. There is also a crime epidemic happening in Indiana's capitol city.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 23:36:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not all. There is also a crime epidemic happening in Indiana's capitol city.

So far in 2021, there have been 169 reported homicides in Indianapolis. That is on pace for a record. At this time last year, there had been 149 homicides.

IMPD is working to stop the homicides and the violence. A new initiative that started in April has placed more detectives directly in front of the problem. The Violent Crime Task Force focuses solely on "shots fired" calls even if no one was hit by the bullets.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.