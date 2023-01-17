Community holds balloon release for youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Today the community honored the youth football coach who was killed in an alleged road rage shooting with a balloon release held at the MLK Center.

Richard Donnell Hamilton was shot and killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 County Line Road. Police have not identified the suspect in the shooting.

"It's been devastating, it's been rough, a lot of sleepless nights, it’s been hard on the family," Damon Lee, Hamilton's cousin said.

Hamilton founded the Indy Youth Steelers football team, a program at the MLK Center that empowers the youth to become leaders.

Monday, Hamilton’s friends, family and the community honored him by releasing balloons into the air. More than 100 people were in attendance, including Mayor Hogsett.

"Coach Nell like every coach has a no excuses policy – just because he is gone don’t forget the lessons that you learned through him," Lee told WRTV.

The balloons were yellow and black to represent the colors of the Indy Steeler’s team that Hamilton coached and founded. The balloon release was held at the MLK Center where his football team practiced.

"This is not the time to break down. This is the time to stay strong because Coach Nell was strong" Lee concluded.

Hogsett announced earlier this month that the football field will undergo improvements through the Lily Endowment grant.