2 women recovering after being shot on downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are recovering after they were shot and injured near the canal in downtown Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on W. Walnut Street just before 1:00 a.m. Police reports showed another bullet went into an apartment near the canal as well.

Police said they have increased patrols along the canal over the past year. They say that increased presence helped Monday morning.

“Officers were right around the corner, heard the shots and responded quickly,” Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers were able to detain several people for questioning and one arrest was made.

In order to increase safety along the canal IMPD is also partnering with businesses and homeowners to gain security footage from their cameras through the B.link program.

An effort to put city-run cameras on the canal is still underway. As of Monday, there was no timeline on when those will be installed.

