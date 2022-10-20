'We believed in the vision': Belmont Beach Project wrapping up season 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Season 2 at Belmont Beach is wrapping up and leaders are looking ahead to the future.

"What more can we do? We finally got the first phase out of the way what's next with Belmont Beach?" Teddrick Hardy said.

Hardy was born and raised in Haughville. WRTV has introduced you to him over the years as he hosts events in Haughville like Sunday Funday to bring the west side community together.

Credit: WRTV's Nicole Griffin Teddrick Hardy

He's now the president of the newly formed organization Friends of Belmont Beach.

"Shout out to the team we stuck together, we believed in the vision," Hardy said. "When we came in we thought it was going to be just a strong one-year project, but when we ended that last day, we was like we can keep going."

In just two years, the Belmont Beach Project has been recognized by Neighborhoods USA with a national award for beautification. The organization has also received at least 3 grants to help with funding.

Credit: WRTV's Nicole Griffin

"We have full programming from sound bath meditation, to music and jokes, to just average Sunday Funday," Hardy said.

Belmont Beach is located on N. White River Pkwy Dr W. just south of 16th Street. It was once a segregated beach.

"This was once a place just for our people, colored people only down on the beach. That's the only place for them to swim," Hardy said.

Credit: WRTV's Nicole Griffin

Now, it's a space for the entire community with fire pits, picnic tables, a stage and much more planned for the future.

"I don't think we ever had in Haughville nothing to brag on. Like, I can go to any other community and they got that space or performance space. Now Haughville has an identity, we have a space. We got all that here at Belmont Beach, so I'm proud of that," Hardy said.

On October 22 from 6 - 8 p.m. a fundraiser is being held at Belmont Beach to support future programming, operations, and beautification.