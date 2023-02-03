Whiteland teen collecting pet supplies by the thousands to help shelter

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Whiteland teen is doing what he can to collect supplies for the Johnson County animal shelter.

He's collecting just about everything a pet will need while it waits for its forever home.

Noah McKeown, 15, started his initiative when at 10 years old after his boxer Harley passed away.

"Up until the day she died she was just like a puppy," McKeown said.

After her death he felt compelled to give back.

It started small, when he asked his family to donate pet food and toys in Harley's name for his birthday.

He collected about 25 items.

From there, it's grown exponentially.

He collected 125 items in 2020, 433 in 2021 and more than 1900 in 2022.

The family catalogs every item that is delivered and organizes them for distribution in their storage room.

Their new dog Wall-E likes to help them too.

Noah has a love for animals, and is taking that love and turning it into something much bigger than himself.

"This was just, at 10-years-old, a thought. Maybe I could do this and help other dogs out and help me get through this," McKeown

said.

He is gathering doggie delights and cat chow again this year.

He's at just over 1850 items for 2023, and hopes to reach nearly 2000.

"I am trying to make sure that the animals are healthy living a good life until they get their forever home," McKeown said.

All of the items will be taken to the Johnson County animal shelter and folks their say his effort are beyond helpful.

"We always try to get Noah to understand how much we appreciate it. What he does is amazing," Cari Klotzsche, the director or the shelter said.

The shelves at the shelter are running bare quick.

"It is very low and that's kind of how it's been. We're up 60% in our animal intakes from last year. We go through a lot of food," Klotzsche said.

The shelter averages about 60 dogs at a time. Last year they took inmate than 1700 cats.

"He is making huge impact that most even adults aren't doing. It's amazing," Klotzsche said.

McKeown said he has been taken back by the magnitude of support has seen from the community.

"Amazing really, just the community taking part in this and acknowledging what the is about," McKeown said.

McKeown is collecting items until January 6th and has created an amazon wish list with the help of the shelter.

The teen is now working to create a non profit called, 'Noah Helps Pets.'