WRTV Fact Check Friday: Who determines whether I have to move out of my apartment or not?

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, hundreds of residents at the Lake Pointe at Nora Apartments were shocked to find out that their complex was behind on their water bill and that families could be forced to move out if the water service was shut off. The threat of relocation is on hold until the issue is resolved by the first week in August.

So, that situation raised the following:

Question

Who determines whether I have to move out of my apartment?

Answer

WRTV took a look at a past case to dig deeper on this issue.

Before the Oak Tree Apartments in Indianapolis were demolished, police and health inspectors were frequent visitors. It took complaints, many complaints to shut it down.

The Marion County Health Department can only force people to move out of their apartment if a judge agrees that living conditions are harmful.

The health department can issue an "emergency order" in which a landlord must fix something critical within 24 hours. Usually, this involves utilities, like water or electricity, lack of heat, or the removal of raw sewage.

Non-emergency violations give property owners 10 to 30 days to get into compliance. But if health inspectors don't hear from you, then they can't act.

In the end, a judge will usually look at these complex issues, and decide the fate of where people rent to call home.

Back in 2008, the health department stepped in to help families move out of the former Timber Ridge Apartment because of the poor living conditions.

You can file a complaint with the Housing and Neighborhood Health Department by calling 317-221-2150.

