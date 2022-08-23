After waiting 6.5 years for justice, rape victim cries tears of joy as Marion County judge finds man guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — Robyn Matthews cried happy tears after the judge read the verdict.

Guilty.

She’s been waiting more than six years to hear those words.

Following a bench trial, Judge Grant Hawkins found Thomas Stone guilty of three counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement and intimidation.

Stone was taken into custody, and faces up to 56.5 years in prison.

He will remain in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

A hearing is scheduled for September 23 to discuss the case.

The rape victim, Robyn Matthews, cried after the verdict was read.

Matthews was raped in February 2016, and she said she’s been waiting 6.5 years for justice to be served.

“It's been very emotional and I’m still processing my emotions over it,” Matthews told WRTV after the verdict was read. “I’m just happy to close this chapter of my life and move on. I feel very good and at peace.”

Stone was found not guilty of raping another woman in 2016, but WRTV is not naming the alleged victim because she does not want to be identified.

A third woman, Mikayla Devore, says Thomas Stone raped her in 2016 but that trial has not yet been scheduled.

A hearing has been scheduled for September 23 to discuss the Thomas Stone case.

Robyn Matthews hopes he receives a harsh sentence for raping her.

“He's going to be gone for a while and this won't be happening to anybody else,” said Matthews.

It’s an update to a WRTV Investigation we brought you earlier this year— Justice Delayed.

Matthews testified Monday against Stone.

Court documents alleged Stone took Robyn Matthews to his house on Vistamere Way where he forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her—an allegation Stone denied.

WRTV Investigates caught up with Stone as he headed into the courtroom last month , but he did not provide a statement or comment.

Stone’s attorney has maintained the encounters with the women were consensual.

TIMELINE IN THOMAS STONE CRIMINAL CASES