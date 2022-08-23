After waiting 6.5 years for justice, rape victim cries tears of joy as Marion County judge finds man guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — Robyn Matthews cried happy tears after the judge read the verdict.
Guilty.
She’s been waiting more than six years to hear those words.
Following a bench trial, Judge Grant Hawkins found Thomas Stone guilty of three counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement and intimidation.
Stone was taken into custody, and faces up to 56.5 years in prison.
He will remain in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.
A hearing is scheduled for September 23 to discuss the case.
The rape victim, Robyn Matthews, cried after the verdict was read.
Matthews was raped in February 2016, and she said she’s been waiting 6.5 years for justice to be served.
“It's been very emotional and I’m still processing my emotions over it,” Matthews told WRTV after the verdict was read. “I’m just happy to close this chapter of my life and move on. I feel very good and at peace.”
Stone was found not guilty of raping another woman in 2016, but WRTV is not naming the alleged victim because she does not want to be identified.
A third woman, Mikayla Devore, says Thomas Stone raped her in 2016 but that trial has not yet been scheduled.
A hearing has been scheduled for September 23 to discuss the Thomas Stone case.
Robyn Matthews hopes he receives a harsh sentence for raping her.
“He's going to be gone for a while and this won't be happening to anybody else,” said Matthews.
It’s an update to a WRTV Investigation we brought you earlier this year— Justice Delayed.
Matthews testified Monday against Stone.
Court documents alleged Stone took Robyn Matthews to his house on Vistamere Way where he forced her to perform oral sex, and then raped her—an allegation Stone denied.
WRTV Investigates caught up with Stone as he headed into the courtroom last month , but he did not provide a statement or comment.
Stone’s attorney has maintained the encounters with the women were consensual.
TIMELINE IN THOMAS STONE CRIMINAL CASES
- January 29, 2016- Alleged assault against Mikayla Devore
- February 25, 2016- Alleged assault against Robyn Matthews
- March 5, 2016- Alleged assault against a 3rd woman who we are not naming because she did not agree to speak with us.
- March 5, 2016- Stone is arrested, and released on bond the next day, jail records show.
- March 10, 2016- Marion County prosecutors file 11 rape, criminal confinement and kidnapping charges against Thomas Stone
- April 25, 2016- Marion County prosecutors file additional charges against Stone for the 3rd woman, bringing the total to 16 felony charges including rape, attempted rape, intimidation, criminal confinement and kidnapping.
- July 1, 2016- Alleged assault against Sara Arnold.
- July 1, 2016- Police arrest Thomas Stone in connection with Sara’s incident and he is booked into the Marion County jail. The court orders he be held without bond.
- July 5, 2016- Prosecutors charge Thomas Stone with rape in Sara’s case, which is a different case number than the three other women.
- February 10, 2017- While still incarcerated in the Marion County jail, Stone requests a speedy trial on Sara’s case
- April 19, 2017- A jury finds Stone not guilty of rape in Sara’s case
- May 9, 2017- Stone is released from the Marion County jail but remains on home detention.
- December 14, 2017- The court grants a motion for continuance in the case involving Robyn Matthews, Mikayla Devore and a 3rd woman. Court says Stone must stay away from establishments that serve alcohol.
- July 3, 2018- The court grants another continuance.
- October 31, 2018- The court grants another continuance.
- December 28, 2018- Stone is released from home detention, but remains on GPS monitoring and must stay away from establishments that serve alcohol.
- March 22, 2019- The court grants another continuance.
- March 2, 2020- The court grants another continuance.
- June 1, 2021- The court grants another continuance.
- July 26, 2021- At the urging of Stone’s attorney, the judge agrees to separate the women into different cases, but it’s not yet clear when or how their cases will be tried.
- July 26, 2021- Judge says Stone is not allowed on dating sites or in any establishment that serves alcohol.
- October 26, 2021- The court grants another continuance
- February 17, 2022- The court grants another continuance.
- April 14, 2022- A pre-trial conference takes place, and a judge sets a trial for July 18-20, 2022.
- July 18-20, 2022- Trial scheduled for two alleged victims. Another trial will be scheduled for the third alleged victim, Mikayla Devore.
- August 2022- Trial continued for two alleged victims.
- August 23, 2022- Judge found Stone guilty of three counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement, and one count of intimidation. Those charges stem from the rape of Robyn Matthews. Stone is found not guilty of raping a second alleged victim, who we are not naming. Stone was also fount not guilty of kidnapping and criminal confinement in the second alleged victim’s case, which was combined with Robyn Matthew’s case for purposes of trial.
- September 23, 2022- Hearing scheduled to discuss sentencing and a possible trial date for the third victim, Mikayla Devore